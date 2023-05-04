Following the actor’s highly-publicized ski crash trial and recent reflection on her “conscious uncoupling,” Gwyneth Paltrow has been getting candid about some of her high-profile past relationships. Appearing on the latest installment of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Academy Award winner discussed two of her A-list exes, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, and was asked by host Alex Cooper to reveal which of the two had the best bedroom skills.

“That's really hard,” Paltrow responded. “Because Brad was like the major chemistry love of your life at the time. And then Ben was like technically excellent.” When asked who she believes to be the more talented actor, the Shakespeare in Love star credited Affleck as being “a great writer and director,” but said Pitt has the superior acting skills. “I would probably have to say acting alone, Brad. Because if you think of all the different roles that he's done,” she explained.

Paltrow went on to share that Pitt had a better sense of style and was the more romantic partner of the two, while Affleck was more likely to make her laugh and more argumentative. As for who was the most high-maintenance, Paltrow said she wouldn’t “characterize either of them” as such, and revealed that “they were both good kissers.”

Paltrow and Pitt began dating back in 1994 after meeting on the set of Seven. Two years later, in 1996, the pair got engaged. However, just six months later, their engagement was called off and the former couple went their separate ways. During her May 2023 Call Her Daddy interview, the Shallow Hal star also disclosed the real reason she decided to break up with Pitt, revealing that she was “heartbroken” at the time.

Shortly after her breakup with Pitt in 1997, Paltrow began dating Affleck on and off for three years until their eventual split in 2000.

As of 2023, Paltrow is married to her producer husband Brad Falchuk, who she first met on the set of Glee in 2010. The couple began dating in 2014 following Paltrow’s split from ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and they later tied the knot in 2018.