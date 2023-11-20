Gwyneth Paltrow is getting candid about her career in Hollywood. Speaking recently to People, Paltrow touched upon her decision to step away from acting full-time, revealing that the birth of her daughter Apple inspired her to do so.

“It’s kind of ironic because I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born,” Paltrow shared. “The last time I was in every scene of a movie was when I was pregnant with her.”

Paltrow went on to explain that “everything felt redefined” after giving birth to her daughter in 2004, adding: “I thought, ‘I'm not sure that I want to do this so much as a career. I definitely don't want to... I'm not going to go away for months on end.’”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Apple Is All Grown Up

For Bustle’s Beauty Issue in Oct. 2023, Paltrow opened up about being a mom to a now 19-year-old Apple who recently started college.

“It's so fun to have a daughter that age, especially because she's into clothes and skin and all that kind of stuff,” she explained. “She's more girly than I am. She's really good at doing makeup and loves to do it.”

Paltrow also revealed to Bustle that she has learned new beauty tips from Apple, who is a big fan of her mother’s lifestyle company Goop.

“We were FaceTiming yesterday and she was telling me how she uses all the Goop products,” Paltrow continued. “I never pushed anything, but over time she's just migrated over to it, and so I was beaming from ear to ear.”

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks at a Goop event. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paltrow welcomed daughter Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin in May 2004, a year after she and the Coldplay frontman tied the knot. In 2006, Paltrow and Martin welcomed their second child, son Moses Bruce Anthony Martin.

Gwyneth Might Return To Acting

While Paltrow doesn’t have plans to return to acting anytime soon, she recently disclosed that a former Marvel co-star might one day convince her to do so.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 6, the Oscar winner revealed: “It would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job. But I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back.”

However, she quickly made sure to clarify how much she could commit to a potential role. “You know, to some degree,” she jokingly added.