Hailey Bieber’s Mom Convinced Her To Stay With Justin Through The First Year Of Marriage

Marriage isn’t easy — just ask Justin and Hailey Bieber. On Nov. 1, the couple appeared on an episode of Chelsea & Judah Smith’s In Good Faith podcast and discussed some of the struggles they’ve faced since tying the knot in 2018. The first year of marriage was particularly difficult for the pair to navigate, especially since the pop star was battling depression. But when things got tough and the model felt like giving up, it was her mother, Kennya Baldwin, who convinced her to stick it out.

“I remember I called [her] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” Hailey recalled. Fortunately, her mom was able to help. “I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.’ And I do feel like we had a lot of support.”

The “Peaches” crooner was going through a lot at the time. A year before exchanging their vows, Bieber quit the Purpose World Tour so that he could become “the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be.” Two years later, People reported that he sought treatment for depression. In his 2020 YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, he confessed that there were times he was “really, really suicidal.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time so I also just think I was in it,” Hailey continued, explaining that leaving Justin when he needed her most simply wasn’t an option. “I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

The Biebers quietly tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September 2018, which was followed by a larger wedding celebration with friends and family a year later. In a 2021 interview with Elle, Hailey reflected on their “very difficult” first year as husband and wife. “In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a**.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey admitted that she and Justin go to therapy and are constantly working on their marriage. But part of marriage is committing to each other when things get hard, and that’s exactly what Hailey had to do when Justin was in a dark place. “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially,” she said on In Good Faith. “I’m not that type of a person, So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard.”