Haim’s Eras Tour Debut Came With A Surprise Taylor Swift Duet & Adorable TikTok

There’s no end to the delights of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The U.S. leg of the 12-time Grammy winner’s megatour is winding down, but she’s making sure every show is memorable, in part with her rotation of opening acts and ever-changing set list. Most recently, Haim made their Eras debut, and they do so with an adorable TikTok video and a long-awaited live duet.

Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim teased their first Eras show on TikTok on Saturday, July 22. Their video captured the trio walking into Lumen Field, the Seattle stadium where they, fellow opener Gracie Abrams, and Swift were scheduled to perform on July 22 and 23. The sisters all covered their mouths in awe as they took in the setting, and then they began twirling in excitement. Text over the clip read, “first time seeing the 8th wonder of the world (the eras tour),” and Brent Morgan’s cover of “What Dreams Are Made Of” (aka the song from The Lizzie McGuire Movie) added to the magical moment.

Fans shared their elation in the comments, with singer Blu DeTiger calling it “Iconic,” and others saying they were “obsessed.” Many others, however, wanted the sisters to know they had an important request: a live performance of “No Body, No Crime,” Swift and Haim’s collaboration from her Evermore album.

The musicians didn’t disappoint their fans. Though “No Body, No Crime” hadn’t been on the Eras Tour set list, Swift swapped it in for the band’s debut. The four women rose up from below the stage together early on in the show, performing their duet live for the first time together where “‘Tis the Damn Season” normally would have been played. “Iconic performance,” one fan tweeted, alongside footage from the show.

The band let it be known that it was an incredible experience for them, too. “ERAS NIGHT ONE WAS A DREAM!!!!” their post-show Instagram caption read. “got to play no body no crime for the first time.. see you tonight for round 2 SEATTLE.”

Haim’s Swiftie adventure will continue for the remainder of the U.S. Eras Tour. From Seattle, they’ll travel to Santa Clara and Los Angeles, California, where they and Abrams will open eight more shows for Swift. The band’s set list includes their hit songs “Now I’m in It,” “My Song 5,” “Want You Back,” “The Wire,” “Gasoline,” and “The Steps.” Offstage, they’ll get to spend a lot of time with Swift. Recalling their experience opening for her 1989 tour in a June cover story, Este told Elle UK, “We’d play a show and she would just want to hang out after.” Maybe it will lead to more surprises for fans in the future.