The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon shares a lot of DNA with the original HBO series, including post-production editing gaffes. Like its predecessor’s infamous coffee cup mistake in Season 8 in which a Starbucks cup can be seen in the episode, or the series finale forgetting to remove plastic water bottles from the frame, this new series about House Targaryen’s rule 200 years before Game of Thrones experienced a similar snafu in Episode 3, which aired Sept. 4.

In the scene, King Viserys I Targaryen played by Paddy Considine can be seen wearing a green glove on a few specific fingers as he hands over a scroll, indicating the intention of using a similar technology to a green screen where CGI effects are laid over an image. King Viserys has been suffering from a mysterious illness since the start of the series, and was warned of a potential amputation in Episode 2 if his illness spread further. Episode 3 jumps three years into the future and it’s likely that the King’s fingers did not survive the time jump, and the post-production team was meant to digitally remove his fingers. The scene comes near the end of the episode at the 46:08 mark, as noted by Twitter user @ridmastersmom and other viewers.

Twitter was quick to discuss the franchise’s lack of attention to detail.

With the staggering reported budget of $20 million per episode, many fans couldn’t help but be disappointed that these mistakes were still occurring. But with all of the recent budget cut rumors surrounding the streamer, some wondered if priorities were shifted.

It’s likely that HBO has a team working on this issue and the mistake will magically disappear before next Sunday’s episode. After all, they made quick work of removing the Starbucks cup when fans first uncovered that and even made a tongue-in-cheek statement about the gaffe at the time: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” HBO has yet to comment about the green fingers.