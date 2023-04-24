Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been a wild ride for her and Swifties lucky enough to nab tickets, but it hasn’t gone off without a hitch. Swift injured her wrist at her April 22 show in Houston, as noticed by Swifties on Twitter and TikTok. After changing her costume for the Reputation segment of the show, she walked onstage to perform “...Ready For It?” with her wrist visibly bleeding.

During her next quick change after “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift placed a bandage on her hand wound, but it unraveled while performing “Enchanted” and going into the Red act, when Swift was seen holding the bandage down with her fingers. For the folklore segment, Swift seemed to use tape to prevent the bandage from coming off again before wrapping her hand with two proper more secue bandages for the 1989 act, which stayed on for the rest of the show.

Two days later, Swift addressed the incident in a statement posted on her social media accounts. After gushing about her “3 insane shows” in Houston, she explained that she had cut her hand while running to a costume change. “PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely — tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm,” she wrote. “It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

This is not Swift’s first Eras Tour mishap, as she’s experienced some random malfunctions that she handled effortlessly. At her April 13 show in Tampa, Swift missed her cue for the now-infamous stage dive that introduces the show’s Midnights act when the door didn’t open in time. True to form, she simply laughed it off and counted down to her dive when the door did open. Just moments later after performing “Lavender Haze,” Swift’s bejeweled purple garter broke and started to fall off, leading her to walk to her background singers during “Anti-Hero” and subtly mouth for help.

However, Swift is not letting these minor mishaps deter from her enjoyment of performing on her first tour in five years. “I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” she wrote about the Houston shows. “Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all — seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.” The Eras Tour’s next stop is Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where she’ll play three shows from April 28 to 30.