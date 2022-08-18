The Office Lego Set Includes All Your Favourite Dunder Mifflin Characters

Lego has unveiled many collectible sets based on iconic films and TV shows in recent years, including Friends, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Home Alone, and beyond. Now, fans of all things Michael Scott and Dunder Mifflin can look forward to Lego’s The Office set, which is inspired by the hit mockumentary sitcom. Hoping to get your hands on this latest collectible item? Find out how to buy The Office Lego set, below.

The set, described as the “perfect gift for fans,” allows users to recreate the famous Dunder Mifflin Scranton office. It measures over 12 inches (30 cm) wide and consists of 1,164 pieces, each of which makes up the conference room, printer area, and Michael Scott’s office. The latter can be removed and used as its own standalone display.

The set also includes Lego figurines of 15 popular Office characters — including Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, and Pam Beesly — and comes with a range of hilarious props, such as the Dundie trophy, a stapler in gelatine, Jim’s teapot, and Kevin’s pot of chilli, to ensure fans can recreate some of the show’s most memorable scenes.

Lego’s announcement has been welcomed by fans of the much-loved U.S. sitcom, with many taking to social media to express their excitement. “I don’t care what my financial situation is, I will be getting The Office lego set when it comes out,” an enthusiastic fan wrote.

“I need The Office Lego set for no reason other than they have the figurine of Kevin spilling chilli and Pam holding the teapot Jim got her,” another user commented, while one fan declared, “I’m getting The Office Lego set. You have no clue how determined I am.”

The Office Lego set is priced at £104.99 and will be available to buy on the official Lego website from Oct. 1, 2022.