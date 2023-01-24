For the first time in four years, Beyoncé took to the stage and performed a setlist of her greatest hits. The invite-only concert — that earned the singer a reported $24 million (£19.4 million) — was held on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal luxury resort, and some of those in attendance included the likes of Kendall Jenner, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Ellen Pompeo, Nia Long, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Rebel Wilson, Liam Payne, Bar Refaeli, and Swedish House Mafia.
With Beyoncé’s parents, husband Jay Z, and daughter Blue Ivy Carter (who performed a surprise “Brown Skin Girl” duet with her mother) also in attendance, the VIP spectacular was very much a family affair.
Although the 28-time Grammy Award-winner didn’t perform any songs from her 2022 Renaissance album, Beyoncé did perform a decade’s worth of hits during her Dubai setlist, including “Halo,” “Crazy in Love,” “Freedom,” and “Naughty Girl.” Finally, the singer closed her set with a show-stopping performance of the 2014 hit “Drunk in Love,” which Beyoncé belted out while being lifted 16 feet in the air amid fire, water, and a celebratory fireworks display.
As to be expected, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker also showed off some truly epic looks throughout her exclusive gig. Ahead, take a look through some of Beyoncé’s very best looks from her Dubai performance, including a gold sheer gown and crystal pink mini dress.