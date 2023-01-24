For the first time in four years, Beyoncé took to the stage and performed a setlist of her greatest hits. The invite-only concert — that earned the singer a reported $24 million (£19.4 million) — was held on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal luxury resort, and some of those in attendance included the likes of Kendall Jenner, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Ellen Pompeo, Nia Long, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Rebel Wilson, Liam Payne, Bar Refaeli, and Swedish House Mafia.

With Beyoncé’s parents, husband Jay Z, and daughter Blue Ivy Carter (who performed a surprise “Brown Skin Girl” duet with her mother) also in attendance, the VIP spectacular was very much a family affair.

Although the 28-time Grammy Award-winner didn’t perform any songs from her 2022 Renaissance album, Beyoncé did perform a decade’s worth of hits during her Dubai setlist, including “Halo,” “Crazy in Love,” “Freedom,” and “Naughty Girl.” Finally, the singer closed her set with a show-stopping performance of the 2014 hit “Drunk in Love,” which Beyoncé belted out while being lifted 16 feet in the air amid fire, water, and a celebratory fireworks display.

As to be expected, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker also showed off some truly epic looks throughout her exclusive gig. Ahead, take a look through some of Beyoncé’s very best looks from her Dubai performance, including a gold sheer gown and crystal pink mini dress.

Dolce & Gabbana Gold Sheer Gown Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal Ahead of her dazzling Dubai setlist, Beyoncé strutted down the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend red carpet wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gold sheer gown. As per Elle, the singer completed the look with an “armored-style bodice,” a “column skirt,” and “giant puff sleeves.”

Crystal Pink Mini Dress Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal The Grammy winner’s crystal embroidered pink mini dress was designed by Ivan Frolov “during war and massive blackouts” at his workshop in Kyiv, Ukraine. “It just goes to show that no matter what, Ukrainian brands continue to showcase the world their resistance and culture,” Frolov told Vogue of the piece.

Encrusted Yellow Gown Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal The singer’s yellow floor-length gown was crafted by the Dubai-based evening wear label, Atelier Zuhra, and designed by Mousa Al Awfi. As per Vogue, the bright ensemble is also “encrusted with tiny shiny acrylic shards,” and took Awfi “almost a month and a half” to complete.