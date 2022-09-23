Well before its release, Don’t Worry Darling was already one of the year’s most talked-about films. Reports of controversy, rumored feuds, and (alleged) spit-takes have captivated the public, keeping Olivia Wilde’s new movie in the headlines. And after its Sept. 23 release, theater audiences finally get to see the film that caused all the fuss.

Don’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a young married couple living in a ‘50s suburb. While most of the juicy plot points have been kept under wraps, it’s clear from trailers that their seemingly picture-perfect town may be, well, too perfect — critics are calling it a “Palm Springs-shot derivation of The Stepford Wives.”

But not everyone wants to go to the theaters to see a movie — even for one as headline-grabbing as Don’t Worry Darling. So, can viewers watch the film from home? Below, how to stream Don’t Worry Darling.

Where Is Don’t Worry Darling Available to Stream?

As of now, the only way to watch Don’t Worry Darling is in theaters. As it’s being distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the movie will likely make its way to HBO Max soon, but it’s not clear when. In August 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that it would no longer commit to debuting films on HBO Max just 45 days after their theatrical release date. Per The Wrap, each film’s streaming premiere will be decided on a “case-by-case basis” — and a firm date for Don’t Worry Darling’s streaming debut has yet to be announced.

There’s also no word as to when the film will become available to rent or purchase on VoD platforms, like Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and others. Bustle will update this article as more information becomes available.

What Are Critics Saying About Don’t Worry Darling?

Don’t Worry Darling has left critics slightly worried. Reviews have been mixed to negative, with the consensus that the film leaves something to be desired.

While Pugh’s performance was mostly praised, Wilde’s direction was slammed by most reviewers. Manohla Dargis from The New York Times wrote that Wilde does “some fine work,” but ultimately “isn’t a strong enough filmmaker at this point to navigate around the story’s weaknesses, much less transcend them.” Associated Press’ Jake Coyle thought the movie’s framework had promise; however, “every little revelation is bluntly over-the-top, sapping the movie of any mystery.” Likewise, Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post called Don’t Worry Darling “as forgettable as its own bizarre publicity.”