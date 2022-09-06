Harry Styles caused absolute chaos at the Sept. 5 premiere of his new movie Don’t Worry Darling during the Venice Film Festival —and it had nothing to do with reported drama between his director girlfriend Olivia Wilde and co-star Florence Pugh. Twitter is spiraling because many users think Styles spat on his co-star Chris Pine right before he sat down for the premiere screening of the film, and the bizarre interaction was caught on camera.

A viral clip from inside the Salla Grande theater shows Styles taking his assigned seat next to Pine and appearing to make a slight spitting motion. Right as the “Late Night Talking” singer sat down, Pine paused his applause and looked down at his lap, seemingly confused by what just happened, before putting his hands down entirely and relaxing in his seat. However, the actor doesn’t wipe his hand clean, as most people would do after being spat on.

Neither Pine nor Styles have commented on the apparent spitting incident, but Twitter is going wild trying to figure out what actually might have happened. One theory is that Pine momentarily worried that he lost his sunglasses and completely zoned out (as he had been earlier that day during the Don’t Worry Darling press conference), only to find them on his lap.

Regardless of what went down, Twitter delivered top-notch memes poking fun at the situation.

If Styles actually did spit on Pine, he didn’t think it was enough chaos for one night. As the Don’t Worry Darling cast left the screening amid their standing ovation, Styles decided to plant a big kiss on his other co-star Nick Kroll for no apparent reason. Of course, Twitter had jokes to make about that unexpected interaction as well.

Needless to say, after the Don’t Worry Darling cast’s very eventful press day, Twitter is not the same as it was.