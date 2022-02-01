Fans don’t have to wave goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte Hobbes, and Miranda York Goldenblatt just yet - even though the first season of And Just Like That... is drawing to a close. No, the much-discussed reboot hasn’t been renewed for Season 2. However, a behind-the-scenes documentary centred around the Sex and the City spin-off is on the way.

And Just Like That... The Documentary will treat viewers to a rare glimpse into the making of the HBO Max revival, featuring interviews with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as well as delving into the fashion and writing process of the groundbreaking show more than two decades after Sex and the City first aired.

The U.S. release will coincide with the show’s season one finale on Feb. 3. However, if you’re based in the UK you’ll have to wait a little longer, as the details of the documentary’s release are yet to be confirmed. (Fret not, I have reached out to Now streaming service and Sky Atlantic to get updates on this as soon as info is available.) In the meantime, you can enjoy your first look at the hotly-anticipated spin-off via the official trailer.

In the trailer, viewers are given a brief look inside the show’s writers' room led by And Just Like That... director Michael Patrick King, as well as the legendary wardrobe department fronted by costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago.

Joining veterans Parker, Nixon, and Davis for a string of behind-the-scenes interviews are fellow cast members David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and even the late Willie Garson — who sadly passed away in September 2021 ahead of the show’s release.

Notably missing from the first-look trailer are Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall, who decided not to reprise the role of Samantha Jones in the HBO Max spin-off, and Chris Noth (aka Mr. Big), who was written out of the show and later faced with multiple allegations of sexual assault stemming from 2004 and 2015.