Inventing Anna’s Julia Garner Took Inspiration From This Iconic '90s Movie

Following the debut of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Julia Garner’s star is very much on the rise. In the drama based on true events, Garner takes on the role of Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin), a Russian-born fraudster who scammed New York’s elite out of thousands of dollars. As the Netflix drama continues to top the streaming charts, many viewers have turned their attention to Emmy award-winner Garner, whose previous credits include The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Assistant, and Ozark, to name just a few.

In a recent Instagram post, Garner shared a mood board depicting some of her current sources of inspiration. Along with the caption “This month’s saved,” the actress uploaded a star-studded grid of photographs that included the likes of Chloë Sevigny, Sparks, Debbie Harry, Irema Vep, Zoë Lund, and more. Among the recognisable women was a gothic-inspired photoshoot picture of Anjelica Huston, best known for portraying The Addams Family’s Morticia Addams.

After sharing the artistic image collection with her one million followers, Garner was inundated with comments praising her recent inspirations. “Most people won’t recognise a lot if these images, but cool people will,” one follower commented. “I love these images. Total iconic photos of kickass women,” another fan remarked, while one user added, “Now I understand what you like. You’re cool.”

Garner has wowed audiences globally with her standout performance in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, a series based on Jessica Pressler’s now-infamous New York Magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” Garner’s impressive transformation into the character of Delvey appears to have captivated many viewers, earning her a legion of new fans. Although, unlike her character, Garner herself is actually quite wary of fame.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the actress revealed fame “horrifies” her. She divulged: “I think it’s gross, to be honest. To have it be an unhealthy higher power, I think that’s dangerous… so much so, that look what happened with Anna.”