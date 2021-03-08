Bri Springs’ Bachelor Nation Journey Might Not Be Over Just Yet

She may have made Bachelor Matt James’ final three, but Bri Springs already hinted she didn’t win his final rose. After she revealed to Matt in the Feb. 15 episode that she had to resign from her position at an undisclosed social media company for the “opportunity to find love with someone,” Bri joked the next day about “trying to get [her] job back” in the caption of a poolside Instagram story. Although there isn’t much more evidence as to whether or not Bri is single after The Bachelor, her Instagram posts seem to indicate that’s the case.

Since filming at Nemacolin last fall, Bri has shared just over a dozen Instagram posts, and the only other people who appear in any of her photos are female friends and family members. The San Francisco resident also appears to have done plenty of traveling — something she’s drawn fan criticism for doing amid a global pandemic — sharing photos from a snowmobile outing followed by several shots taken in tropical locations. While she’s likely contractually obligated to keep her relationship status under wraps for now, dating doesn’t seem to have been a priority so far this year anyway.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

That could also have something to do with the fact she’s in the running to be the next Bachelorette. As Bachelor blogger Reality Steve reported on Feb. 24, the next season of The Bachelorette will begin filming later this month in New Mexico, but, at least at the time, ABC reportedly hadn’t yet decided on a lead. ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety in January that he “would say with 99.9% certainty” that the newest Bachelorette would “probably” be from Matt's season, so Bri’s top-three finish certainly wouldn’t hurt her chances.

Although ABC has yet to confirm a new Bachelor in Paradise season Mills also told Variety that the network was “hell-bent on figuring out how” to film the spinoff this year. Judging from her Instagram, Bri already seems to love paradise-like destinations, so it’s also entirely possible her journey to find love could continue on BiP. Regardless, Bachelor Nation likely hasn’t seen the last of her.