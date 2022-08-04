Tamaris Pulled Off The Biggest Twist In FBoy Island History

Until the end of Season 2, FBoy Island was a show that placed the power squarely in the hands of its male contestants. The rules were simple: three women had to sift through 24 guys, half of whom were jerks and half of whom were nice. If one of the leads picked a jerk, then that admitted fboy could either split a prize of $100,000 or snatch up the entire share. But if the women picked certified nice guys, the couple would split the money. These were the rules for roughly 95% of Season 2 until host Nikki Glaser flipped the entire premise on its head, creating one of the biggest twists in the show’s short history.

For close to ten episodes, the show’s Season 2 leads — Louise, Mia, and Tamaris — had their hearts broken, played with, and nurtured at the hands of their prospective suitors. Heading into the final ceremony, each woman had a choice between two men. With a shot at love and money on the line, the women were informed of a surprising rule change. Nikki Glaser put a third option on the table; the women could forgo choosing between their men and pick themselves, ultimately accepting the entire pot of money for themselves.

It seemed like an enticing rule change for someone like Mia, who was choosing between two admitted fboys, Peter and Danny. It also could have been a good option for Louise, who was trying to navigate her feelings for Mercedes, one of the season’s most egregious, albeit persistent, fboys. Lastly, there was Tamaris, who managed to whittle her crop of men down to two guys: Niko and Casey.

As the ceremony unfolded, things were going according to usual. Both Mia and Louise picked Peter and Mercedes, respectively. Their risks were rewarded as both couples agreed to be together and split the money. Despite trying to build up some tension, it became pretty clear what Tamaris would do. Both Niko and Casey attempted to plead their final cases before Tamaris’ decision, offering support, companionship, and romance... but then came Tamaris’ moment to respond.

“Niko, I feel that you can't handle me, and our lives can’t mesh together,” she started. “Casey, you’re really good with your words, and you’ve opened up to me, but I’m not sure if you’re being honest.” By now, the writing was on the wall. “I choose myself. I can’t be anyone’s girl,” she said. “I came here as [an] fgirl.”

What followed Tamaris’ revelation was a compilation of clues that showed how she was hinting at her fgirl nature. “Sometimes I’m super hard at letting people in, like I don’t trust people,” she said to one of the men. She also told Niko that “money” gets her out of bed in the morning, adding that she’s “a hustler.” She had admitted to cheating on previous partners and having had a “fgirl phase.” There was even a behind-the-scenes sequence that showed her giving Tom one last tearful goodbye, only to immediately drop her act of sympathy once he was out of sight.

Throughout the process, Tamaris maintained that she didn’t want kids, marriage, or much of a traditional family. Her decision in the finale felt less of a shock after these details were brought to light, although Casey took it pretty hard. At first, Tamaris looked troubled about her choice, but it sounded like she overcame her apprehensions quickly. “I’m happy that Louise and Mia found someone, but at the end of the day, I’m ecstatic,” she said, holding her check. “Listen, they fell for it.”

Since the show reportedly finished filming in March 2022, Tamaris hasn’t confirmed nor denied her current relationship status. It’s likely that she isn’t with anyone from the show. Of her final suitors, Niko is the only one she follows on Instagram, and he is following her back. But it doesn’t seem like they rekindled things after filming. All signs point to Tamaris being single in the wake of the show, but thankfully, she has $100,000 to keep her company.