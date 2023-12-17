Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship emerged as one of 2023’s biggest pop culture phenomena, but despite how publicly their romance has played out, some Swifties have still had a burning question: Is Travis Kelce a cat person or a dog person? Finally, the NFL star settled the debate — with a potentially controversial answer.

Big Golden Retriever Energy

The cat person vs. dog person debate stems from the fact that Swift is a notorious cat lover. She’s so in love with her felines that she shared her Time “Person of the Year” cover with her cat Benjamin Button. Kelce, on the other hand, has been repeatedly described by both fans and the media as a golden retriever. His last name is even now a top trending dog name, according to Rover.

That’s led fans to wonder about the couple’s long-term compatibility. One pondered the idea on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “This is what confuses me about #TaylorSwift and Travis Kelce. Taylor is a noted cat person. Travis is a tight end. And like most tight ends, the human incarnation of a Golden Retriever.” Another wrote that they’ve lost sleep over “the fear that Travis Kelce might not be a cat person”; they noted that “he seems more like a dog person” and were worried he and Swift might not “work out because of that.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Verdict Is In…

Kelce’s much-anticipated answer came in theSkimm’s newsletter on Dec. 17. He answered that he’s a dog person — with an important caveat. “I had both a dog and cat growing up,” he said.

Whether or not that will satisfy fans remains to be seen. Swift tolerates dogs, but she much prefers cats. The “Karma” singer has featured her mom’s Great Dane, Kitty, on her social media multiple times in the past, and in one clip, after Kitty tugs her down some stairs, she turns to the camera and says, “This is why I like cats.”

That said, fans’ opinions aren’t the most important here. Swift and Kelce can work out their stance on cats vs. dogs (or both!) on their own. The two have seemingly been going strong since they went public in September, and Swift told Time in her “Person of the Year” feature they had private time to bond before that headline-making outing. They started hanging out soon after he recounted his failed attempt to get her attention on his podcast in July, she explained.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

She probably knew even then that he was a dog person.