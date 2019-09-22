Don't Believe Everything You Read About Zendaya's Dating Life

Considering her impressive ability to keep details of her personal life private, Zendaya’s dating life continues to be a subject of interest among her fans. The actor — nominated for her first Emmy in 2020 for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria — has often been romantically linked to her co-stars throughout the years by fans. At the moment, though, it appears that the queen of quarantine Instagram selfies is single.

While the two have never publicly confirmed the rumors, Zendaya was last linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. The two were famously spotted on vacation together in Greece in August 2019, taking in the sights at the Acropolis of Athens and frequenting a beach club. The romance rumors were exacerbated when Zendaya and Elordi were photographed in New York this February and (seemingly) shared a PDA moment. A source told E! News at the time that the two have been “seeing each other for months now" and have been "inseparable since last summer."

However, these romance rumors were seemingly squashed when Elordi and Gerber sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands in New York in early September. Prior to that New York moment, the two were spotted in California, having dinner in Malibu. And, while their relationship has not been confirmed, a source told E! News that the two aren’t in a serious relationship, but have gotten quite close.

Prior to these romance rumors with Elordi, Zendaya had also been linked to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. The rumors had been circulating since July 2017, however, Zendaya shut down the rumors and told Variety in August 2017 that the two are just friends. “He’s a great dude,” she said at the time. “He’s literally one of my best friends.” She even poked fun at the dating rumors a few months prior, when she tweeted Holland about the tabloid fodder. "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years," Zendaya tweeted at the time.

Now three years later, Zendaya seems equally as unbothered by any rumors about her love life. When news of Elordi and Gerber's romance broke, she posted a series of gorgeous Instagram selfies that took over the trending topics on Twitter, proving to everyone she's just fine on her own.