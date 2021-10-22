Jason Momoa Celebrated The Dune Premiere In An Unconventional Way

Jason Momoa is an artist in every sense of the word. When he’s not taking over cinema screens as Aquaman or Duncan Idaho in Dune, the 42-year-old actor dabbles in other creative endeavors, including rebuilding an entire car for his wife Lisa Bonet, founding canned water company Mananalu, and crafting his own rock climbing gear collection with So iLL. On top of that, he’s got an eye for fashion and is no stranger to an incredible red carpet moment. So it makes perfect sense that the Justice League star would combine his acting career and artistic flair by designing his own custom suit for the London premiere of Dune.

Momoa designed his first-ever “handmade, bespoke suit” at Henry Poole & Co. in London’s prestigious Savile Row and documented the entire process in a lengthy video on his YouTube. To make the occasion even more special, he created a second suit, which he wore at the London premiere of No Time To Die.

In the video, Momoa says he’s “been coming past this shop and looking in the window always wanting to get myself a suit” for decades. He continues, “Finally, 20 years later, I’m going to have my first bespoke, English-made [suit].” In the video, Momoa can be seen choosing different fabric colors and patterns, collaborating with the tailors, cutting and sewing his own suit material, and attending multiple fittings to get everything perfect.

Momoa designed “a beautiful three-piece black tuxedo” with high-waisted pants and a vest to wear at the James Bond No Time To Die event. As there was only a two-week window to get both premiere ensembles red carpet ready, they utilized the same pair of trousers. “This [suit] is all completely what they would do for Bond, except I’mma wear it,” Momoa said gleefully. “007 and 666 — we’re all going to meet up for the party.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For the Dune premiere, Momoa created a burgundy-colored suit with embroidered detailing at the cuffs and paired it with a dark vest. His YouTube video also shows him getting dressed, fixing his hair, and then promptly driving himself to the event in London’s Leceister Square in a vintage black Rolls-Royce (much to the delight of fans in attendance).

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Throughout the entire design process, Momoa also made references to another suit for the next Aquaman premiere, so perhaps fans will see a third custom creation when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters in December 2022.