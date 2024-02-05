Jenn From The Bachelor Was “Disappointed” By This Social Media Misstep

During the premiere episode of Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, 25-year-old Jenn Tran made quite the entrance — racing to Bachelor Mansion not in a limo, but on a go-kart. “I wanted to let you know that every day with me will be an adventure,” she told Joey. “And we’ll always have a good time.”

True to her word, the couple ultimately go surfing for their one-on-one date during the Feb. 5 Bachelor episode, as seen in a Week 3 teaser.

“When I’m with Jenn, she has something about her that gets me feeling very, very giddy,” Joey says in the clip.

The date bodes well for Jenn’s Bachelor journey, which means now is the best time to learn more about the Miami-based contestant.

A Bachelor Break From School

Jenn’s go-kart arrival may make you think she’s a racecar driver like Arie Luyendyk Jr., but as it turns out, she might just be a Mario Kart stan, writing on Instagram that she’d “race to the end of Rainbow Road” for Joey.

What’s Jenn’s actual job? She’s studying to be a physician assistant, and shares her experience on social media, including her first time scrubbing in on a surgery. She also explained how she was able to take a break from school to go on The Bachelor.

“The deciding factor of me putting my career on hold was ultimately Joey,” Jenn said in a TikTok. She clarified that she definitely didn’t drop out of school, but would repeat the two rotations she missed later.

In addition to posting about her career journey, Jenn recently shared that she’s a new foster mom to a cat named Peter Parker. So she’s been busy since filming her Bachelor journey!

Addressing The “Elephant In The Room”

Recently, Jenn discussed the “elephant in the room,” seemingly referring to the Bachelor Instagram reportedly tagging a photo of Jenn as her Season 28 castmate, Lea Cayanan.

“I get mixed up for different Asian women all the time,” Jenn said in a video, adding that she was “disappointed but not surprised.”

“If we just took the time to really look, and understand, and observe, and learn about each other, it wouldn’t be hard to not mix me up with somebody else,” she said. “The issue at hand is not that you can’t tell me apart from different Asians, it’s the fact that you don’t care.” (Lea also addressed the mistake in her own video.)

Jenn’s Bachelor Spoilers Say...

Jenn and Joey forge a strong connection early during their Bachelor journey. But will it stick? There have been reports about Joey’s finale. But of course, spoilers ahead!

According to Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster Reality Steve, Jenn made it far during Joey’s season and traveled to several international destinations as Joey narrowed down his women. However, she was reportedly eliminated right before Hometowns, Reality Steve writes.