Jenna Ortega is convinced she missed out on one of Zendaya’s biggest movie roles. Speaking recently to Buzzfeed, the actor was asked about past auditions that didn’t go her way, revealing that she thinks she auditioned for Dune when she was 15.

“I remember being a big fan of that film and that franchise and everything like that and being really excited for the interview because Denis [Villeneuve] is one of my favorite filmmakers,” she said. “I think it was Chani, I think it was Zendaya’s. But they weren’t saying that, everything was very secret.”

Zendaya was ultimately cast as Chani in 2021’s Dune, starring opposite Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin. The much-anticipated sequel Dune: Part Two was released in March 2024, earning more than $700 million at the global box office.

Warner Bros confirmed that a third installment will be released in 2026. With Villeneuve at the helm once again, the movie will be adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel, Dune Messiah.

Jenna Ortega’s Big Break

Ortega began her career playing Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle, before landing her first major big-screen role in 2022’s Scream.

Jenna Ortega on the red carpet. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor was later cast as the lead in Netflix’s Wednesday, and, more recently, in the much-anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which hits theaters on Sept. 6.

In the same Buzzfeed interview, Ortega shared behind-the-scenes tidbits from the set of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1998 movie Beetlejuice.

“I really like the third act climax, just because we have a big scene in a church. That was so much going on. We shot it for about three weeks, everybody’s in it,” she teased of the sequel. “It was a lot of fun to shoot, but also going to the underworld for the first time and understanding that we kinda had to walk on a tilt.”

In the film, Ortega plays Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia. The cast also includes Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Beetlejuice himself, Michael Keaton.

“It was really strange to see him become Beetlejuice because he was unrecognizable,” Ortega said of Keaton’s performance. “It was the first time I think I had ever really seen someone completely disappear. No bit of themselves involved, so that was pretty special.”