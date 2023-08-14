With a hugely successful career spanning several decades, Jennifer Aniston is recognized as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars due to her performances in the likes of The Morning Show, We’re The Millers, Cake, and of course, the hit ’90s sitcom that first put her on the map, Friends. However, the actor previously shared the role she’s most proud of and it perhaps isn’t what fans would expect.

During a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston disclosed that she is particularly proud of Dr. Julia Harris in the hit 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses — a crude and overtly flirtatious dentist who regularly crosses the line with her assistant Dale (played by Charlie Day). “I love Dr Julia,” Aniston told the outlet at the time. “You know, I love playing the crazy woman in Horrible Bosses.”

Also starring Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Donald Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx, the film follows the story of best friends Nick Hendricks, Dale Arbus, and Kurt Buckman, who hatch a plan to kill their bosses. A sequel, Horrible Bosses 2, was later released in 2014.

Speaking in 2011, Aniston described the character of Dr. Julia as a “departure” from some of her previous big screen performances, which is precisely why she accepted the role. “The minute it [the script] showed up at my door and I read her first scene I was dying to do it,” the actor revealed.

John P Johnson/New Line/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

This isn’t the only time Aniston has looked back on some of her biggest roles to date. Speaking to InStyle back in 2021, the actor recalled her time working on the 1999 film Office Space, describing it as a “cult classic,” and revealed the “embarrassing” movie role she feared would ruin her career.