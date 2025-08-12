Hollywood is smaller than you might think. Industry icons like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow have a lot of shared experiences, including even a shared ex in Brad Pitt. Aniston opened up about their longtime friendship in a Vanity Fair cover story published on Aug. 11, and she admitted that she and Paltrow occasionally discuss the F1 star.

Shared Dating History

Aniston met Paltrow when her Friends co-star David Schwimmer starred alongside her in the 1996 rom-com The Pallbearer. The early stages of their friendship coincided with Paltrow’s engagement to Pitt, which lasted for several months from late 1996 to 1997.

“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” Aniston told Vanity Fair, nodding to her own relationship with Pitt. She met him in 1994, but they didn’t start dating until 1998, after his engagement with Paltrow ended. They then married in 2000 and reigned as a Hollywood golden couple until their infamous 2005 divorce.

When asked, Aniston admitted that she and Paltrow sometimes still discuss Pitt. “Oh, of course,” she said. “How can we not? We’re girls.”

The Morning Show star didn’t reveal what, specifically, they discuss when they get on the subject. However, she clarified that he’s not their usual topic of conversation. More often, it’s wellness.

“We’re always swapping advice—‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?’” Aniston said.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt at the 1996 Academy Awards Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Lasting Friendship

Aniston and Paltrow haven’t let their shared dating history prevent them from having a decades-long friendship. When Paltrow accepted a proposal from another Brad — her current husband, Brad Falchuk — years later, Aniston was one of the many celebrity guests in attendance at the 2018 engagement party. Five years later, when a fan asked Paltrow in an Instagram Q&A if she and Aniston were friends, she shared a sweet photo of them and wrote, “Yes I am so lucky.”

Both women are on friendly terms with Pitt as well. Aniston and Pitt’s warm reunions over the years have sparked shippers’ interest, like their 2020 SAG Awards hug and their virtual Fast Times at Ridgemont High reunion just months later.

“Brad and I are buddies,” Aniston told Howard Stern in June 2021, per E!. “Like, we’re friends and we speak.”

As for Paltrow, she discussed the end of her and Pitt’s engagement on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May 2023 and explained that she called it off because she “had a lot of development to do” but was “heartbroken.” Previously, she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 that she remains on good terms with many exes and is “friendly with” Pitt.