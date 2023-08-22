Jennifer Aniston Kept This Costume Piece From Her Friends Wardrobe

The character of Rachel Green will always be a defining role for Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who starred in the beloved sitcom throughout its entire 10-season run. Following a recent interview, it appears the actor holds the character close to her heart. So much so, that Aniston still wears a costume piece from her Friends wardrobe almost 20 years after the show went off the air.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal for the outlet’s Fall Women’s Fashion issue, The Morning Show star disclosed that she owns a pair of Rachel Green’s red loafers that she wears to this day. Aniston previously referenced the loafers in question during a 2019 interview with Bustle, sharing that she took a “wonderful pair of square-toed loafers from Joan & David” from her Friends closet.

As fans might recall, this isn’t the only piece of Friends attire the actor has held on to over the years, as Aniston previously revealed that she stole a dress from her co-star Courteney Cox’s costume rack. The black, flower-print number was worn by Monica (Cox) in the Season 8 episode “The One Where Rachel Is Late” which originally aired in 2002. “I still have a dress that I still wear to this day that I stole from Monica’s closet,” the actor told Bustle. “It’s darker with yellow mini, teeny flowers ... I love it.”

Warner Bros.

Aniston also previously shared that the cast of Friends (except Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe Buffay) picked their own character outfits during the show’s decade-long run. “We’d go to the dressing room and they’d have our rack of clothes and we would just go through them and put outfits together and just dress ourselves ... me and Court would pretty much dress ourselves,” she explained.

Although the actor managed to take home Monica’s dress and Rachel’s red loafers, there is one item Aniston wished she got her hands on: a pair Maharishi pants. “Remember those pants that had the embroidery of the dragons on the back?” she added.