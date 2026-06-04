Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Want To Make A New Sitcom With Courteney Cox

The stars of Friends have long deprived fans of a reboot of their beloved ’90s sitcom — but a whole new show may not be out of the question. In a new interview for Variety’s Actors On Actors, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow said they want to make a new sitcom with their Friends co-star Courteney Cox, and even pitched the start of a potential concept.

During their reunion, the former co-stars and longtime friends talked about Kudrow’s recent journey watching Friends from beginning to end, with Aniston calling it “such lightning in a bottle,” and asking her if she missed doing a multi-cam sitcom. “When I’m sitting on a set waiting and it’s been a long time? Yes, I do,” Kudrow retorted.

Aniston said she “really loved the medium” and enjoyed filming in front of a studio audience. “I didn’t love the audience, but I would now,” Kudrow replied, before slipping into the voice of her The Comeback heroine Valerie Cherish: “I would love you, if you would want me on a sitcom.”

When Aniston said she missed doing a sitcom, saying “we had a life at the same time,” Kudrow said she “would love to do another one” — with one caveat. “If anyone wrote a good one,” she clarified. “Let’s do it. You heard it here!”

“Oh, wow. What’s it going to be?” Aniston asked.

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Naturally, Kudrow’s first request was to add Cox to the mix, reuniting the three BFFs. “Can we do you, me, and Courteney? What would that be?” Kudrow asked, to which Aniston had an instant idea. “Girlfriends,” she suggested. “Let’s pitch it. Let’s workshop it in front of all of these wonderful people.” (Yes, there’s already an iconic show named Girlfriends, which starred Tracee Ellis Ross, but that can be fixed later.)

Kudrow just wrapped up the final season of her HBO mockumentary series, The Comeback, which means her schedule has freed up, aside from her upcoming Romy & Michele sequel. Aniston is currently filming the fifth season of her Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show, but as soon as that’s over, it sounds like the two may potentially reunite onscreen once again.