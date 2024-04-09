Jennifer Garner is looking back on an audition that left her in tears. Appearing recently on The Ringer’s Dear Felicity podcast, the actor recalled trying out for the TV drama Felicity, which ran from 1998 to 2002

While Garner did land the guest role of Hannah Bibb in the series, her first audition for what “must have been the breakup scene” in front of Felicity creators J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves was particularly “emotional.”

“I remember going into the bathroom after and I needed to cry,” the actor shared. “I needed to hide in the bathroom stall and finish the cry that I started in the audition because it was such a powerful scene.”

Speaking to podcast host and fellow former Felicity star, Greg Grunberg, Garner also revealed that Abrams encouraged her to re-audition for the role. “That makes sense to me,” Grunberg interjected. “Because you’re not very good. I totally get it. I mean, notes, notes — you know what? Let me give her a block of notes to take home.”

Garner then clarified that she does prefer “a ton of feedback” during auditions. “I love that about working with J.J. and with Matt,” she continued. “They are helpful ... They aren’t just like, ‘Okay, that seems fine. You have another one in you?’ They have an idea, and they’re helping guide you to the best version of whatever you show up with.”

Jennifer Garner in Felicity. The WB / 'Felicity'

Adding that Abrams and Reeves’ guidance was on hand throughout the entire audition process, the 13 Going on 30 star concluded, “After the first read, then I really was invested and was like, ‘Oh gosh, I really wanna do this.’”

Garner Was Married To Her Co-Star

Airing for four seasons, Felicity centred on the college experiences of titular character Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) as she left her hometown of Palo Alto, California behind for New York University.

Garner appeared in seasons one and two of the hit drama as Hannah Bibb, the ex-girlfriend of Noel Crance, played by her then-husband Scott Foley, who she divorced in 2004.

The actor later worked with Felicity co-creator Abrams on the sci-fi drama Alias. The series ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2006, and saw Garner take on the role of Sydeny Bristow, a double agent working for the CIA.