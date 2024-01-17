Selena Gomez poked fun at her and Taylor Swift’s viral lip-reading moment, with the help of Emily Blunt.

Per People, Gomez and Blunt attended the American Film Institute Awards on Jan. 12, where they posed for cameras while covering their mouths. Gomez later shared the photos to her Instagram Stories, with the caption: “We shall not speak lol.”

The pair appeared to be referencing Gomez’s appearance at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, during which she was filmed whispering with Swift and Keleigh Teller — sparking a full-scale fan investigation into exactly what they were discussing.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans initially speculated that the trio were talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, but a source later claimed to People that Gomez “was absolutely not referencing anything about” the couple. “She never even saw or spoke to them,” the insider added.

Gomez later clarified what she, Swift, and Teller were really whispering about. “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she commented on Instagram. “Not that that’s [anyone’s] business.”

Blunt & John Krasinski’s “Divorce”

Meanwhile, Blunt was caught up in her own viral lip-reading investigation following the 2024 Golden Globes.

In a TikTok shared by CBS, Blunt and her husband John Krasinski have a brief conversation on the Golden Globes red carpet. “Did he say I can’t wait to divorce?” one fan suggested in the comment section.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blunt and Krasinski are yet to comment on any fan speculation. Although, the self-proclaimed “Lip-reading girl” Nina Celested on TikTok claims to know exactly what the pair were talking about.

“It’s chilly here, right?” Blunt is claimed to have said to Krasinski on the red carpet, adding: “Can’t wait til we’re indoors. It’s windy.”