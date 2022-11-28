Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Holiday Photos Of Ben Affleck & Her Twins

All is well in the Affleck household after Thanksgiving 2022. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot and blended their families earlier this year, and J.Lo is making sure the world knows that they’re one big happy family. In a Thanksgiving Instagram post, Lopez gave thanks by showing Affleck parenting her kids Max and Esme — twins whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In the reel posted on Nov. 26, Lopez shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at her life soundtracked by her own 2002 song “The One.” Her caption reads, “This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁 #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family.” The video included plenty of food and drink, images of the beach, and delicious pies.

In the montage of memories, Lopez included an adorable photo of her son Max lying on her husband Affleck’s shoulder in what looks like a car, while Affleck smiles to himself with his eyes closed. Another video frame showed her daughter Esme lying on her lap during a bumpy drive. Thanksgiving with their blended family also included Lopez’s mom Lupe, sister Lynda, manager Benny Medina, and musician Stevie Mackey, as per Us Weekly.

This isn’t their first time spending Thanksgiving together. The couple enjoyed the holiday together in 2021 after rekindling their romance.

Though J.Lo included pictures of her baking with family and serving looks in winter fur ensembles, fans in the comment section latched onto the image of Affleck and Max. “Love the picture of Ben with Max 😍❤️,” read a comment by user @kpb2474080. Another comment from ginger_ndn said, “Ben and Max. You've never seemed so happy. ❤️”

The Thanksgiving post comes days after J.Lo announced a new album titled “This Is Me...Now,” a reference and follow-up to her 2002 album “This Is Me...Then.” J.Lo’s new project is a full circle moment, as the former album was dedicated to then-beau Affleck. According to a press release, the singer’s ninth studio album “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades” and will feature songs that appear to address her marriage to Affleck, including tracks like “Dear Ben Pt. II” and “Midnight Trip To Vegas.”