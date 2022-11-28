Just ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, Jennifer Lopez wiped her Instagram feed clean and teased a new album titled This Is Me … Now. And if you are a fellow longtime stan of Jenny from the block, you may be in your feels as the announcement came on November 25, which just so happens to be the 20th anniversary of her early album called This Is Me ... Then. The connection? Well, the former album was created throughout her (first) relationship with her now husband, Ben Affleck, and her upcoming project was inspired by her life now that they are happily married. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Just after dropping the sweet announcement in an epic way, the icon spent a low-key weekend celebrating the holidays with her loved ones, all while donning an ultra-glam pedicure that’s oh so JLo in the best way. I mean, who else can pull off rhinestones on their toes other than her? The list is most definitely a short one.

Painted by her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik (who consistently works with stars like Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and more), the duo opted for a cozy brown polish in the shade Feeling Sendimental by Aprés Nail, and dressed up her big toes with some sparkling Swarovski crystals. And while it may not be a practical look for everyday wear, what better way to show off your new pedi than those barefoot moments throughout a relaxed holiday weekend?

Lopez is no stranger to a fire mani — most recently being spotted in a similar brown polish painted by Bachik. And as the fall season quickly changes to chilly winter, the singer is sure to serve as some constant inspo for all of your upcoming nail appointments.