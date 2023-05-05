Reality TV fans have been glued to their screens in recent weeks after it emerged that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval had cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with their close friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. Dubbed “Scandoval” by Bravo viewers, the cheating drama continues to be a hot topic of discussion, especially in the lead-up to the much-anticipated Season 10 reunion. Now, during a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez has weighed in on the Vanderpump Rules Scandoval drama — and she did not hold back.

Appearing on The View on May 4, Lopez was asked if she was a fan of the hit reality series, to which she responded: “I have seen it but I don’t watch it regularly. I know of it.” Co-host Joy Behar then proceeded to ask how the Grammy nominee would deal with the Scandoval drama. “So what would you do if your best friend was sleeping with your husband?” Behar asked, prompting a visibly surprised Lopez to reply: “Oh! Is that what’s happening on Vanderpump Rules?”

“I think I’d just walk out,” the Hustlers star revealed. “Just walk out. You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know! That’s all the info that you need.”

Meanwhile, referencing the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike during the show’s Hot Topics segment, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg joked: “Another reminder we don't have any writers,” adding: “Which is why we're kind of forced to talk about Vanderpump Rules.”

Lopez’s comments arrive just days after the release of the Pump Rules Season 10 finale trailer. During the explosive clip — which initially leaked online before Bravo dropped an official version — fans are given a first look at former cast member (and Sandoval’s ex) Kristen Doute’s return, as she turns up to support Madix amid the cheating scandal.

Later in the trailer, Madix and Sandoval are also shown having a heated post-affair conversation, which soon turns into a shouting match between the former couple. Meanwhile, another clip shows Sandoval with Leviss, who tells him, “It turned out so horribly wrong.”