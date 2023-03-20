The First Footage Of Tom Sandoval’s Affair Is In The New Vanderpump Rules Trailer

Tom Sandoval is about to face the consequences of his affair on TV. The newest Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer shows the first footage of the fallout from #Scandoval, filmed just days after Ariana Madix discovered her now ex-boyfriend’s months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. TMZ first reported on March 3 that Madix has broken up with Sandoval after nine years of dating due to his infidelity, but Season 10 premiered a month before, making viewers now watch the Bravo series through a whole different lens.

The mid-season trailer now includes #Scandoval in the narrative, beginning with a shot of Sandoval kissing Madix in bed before giving clues of what was to come. In one moment, Scheana Shay jokingly says that Leviss is the new “homewrecking whore” of the group following herself and Lala Kent, after she’s shown kissing Tom Schwartz in the wake of his divorce from Katie Maloney, a boundary that Maloney had asked them not to break. Sandoval and Madix are then seen having a uncomfortable conversation about their sex life.

The teaser builds up to a jaw-dropping confrontation between the pair that was filmed right when Bravo picked cameras back up after the affair was outed, in which Sandoval tells Madix, “I wish we both would have tried harder.” It ends with a scathing interaction that’s sure to be memed and quoted for years to come. “You want anything?” Sandoval asks, to which Madix responds, “For you to die.”

A source confirmed to Bustle that Bravo resumed filming on Season 10 post-#Scandoval, meaning fans will see the cheating scandal play out before next season. The Season 10 reunion, which is currently scheduled to film on March 23, will also be impacted in several ways. The entire cast is expected to attend, including Madix and Sandoval, but there’s one issue that Leviss could use as an excuse not to show up.

On March 7, Leviss’ attorney filed for a restraining order against Shay, following allegations that they got into a physical altercation when Shay found out about the affair. Shay’s lawyer had denied any assault claims, calling it a “fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her.” The temporary restraining order forbids Shay from coming within 100 yards of Leviss. The hearing where a judge will decide whether to make the order permanent is not scheduled until March 29, meaning either Leviss or Shay would not be able to attend the reunion in person unless further action is taken to drop the order. Bravo has not commented on the issue, but host Andy Cohen has promised fans that a reunion will happen regardless.