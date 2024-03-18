While Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor journey is almost finished, fans will have to wait a little while longer to find out who gets his final rose. That’s because The Bachelor: Women Tell All comes first. The time-honored franchise tradition lets eliminated contestants revisit the season’s drama and, hopefully, get much-needed closure from their respective exits.

This stop in the season isn’t always a favorite for fans, many of whom would rather find out the truth behind Joey’s “unprecedented” ending than pause the season’s momentum for any clear-the-air conversations. But Joey’s Women Tell All made itself a must-watch. Fantasy Suites ended with a massive cliffhanger, and the March 18 special promised to follow up on Kelsey Anderson’s mysterious note. (“‘We need to talk’ can mean a lot of things,” Jesse Palmer told Entertainment Weekly. “Normally, it’s not great.”)

As the penultimate episode of the season (yes, really!), Women Tell All seemed like the perfect place to reveal whether Kelsey, Rachel Nance, or Daisy Kent went home after overnights.

But the cliffhanger and filming timeline might make things a bit confusing — so when did Joey’s Women Tell All take place, exactly?

That Spoiler Slip-Up

According to Reality Steve, Joey’s Women Tell All special was filmed on March 6. This means the women from Season 28 reconvened approximately four months after filming wrapped.

While this may seem like a straightforward Women Tell All rollout, the Fantasy Suites cliffhanger led to an unintended spoiler getting out early. Spoilers ahead for the reported outcome of Joey’s Fantasy Suites.

Disney/John Fleenor

An E! interview (that has seemingly been deleted) reportedly conducted at Women Tell All referenced Joey picking either Maria Georgas or Rachel as potential leads for the next season of The Bachelorette. However, by the time the interview was posted, Rachel’s fate was very much hanging in the balance. So, if Joey said she was a contender, it potentially pointed to her going home after overnights.

If you’ve been following Bachelor spoilers all season long, you’ve probably known about Joey’s final few women for a while now.

An Interesting Women Tell All Precedent

Speaking of The Bachelorette, it’s worth noting that Charity Lawson was announced as the Season 20 lead at the end of Zach Shallcross’ Women Tell All special — so there’s definitely precedent if the franchise wanted to announce the next lead in a similar way.

According to Reality Steve, filming for The Bachelorette reportedly starts in a matter of weeks after Women Tell All. If the new lead isn’t announced during the special, it’s likely she’ll be revealed on or around the time of the March 25 finale.