After meeting his final contestants’ families, Joey Graziadei is looking ahead toward the next part of his Bachelor journey: Fantasy Suites. Can you believe we’re just weeks away from finding out who gets his final rose?

But first, there’s the romantic (and surely, dramatic) round of overnight dates in Tulum, Mexico to think about. What happens during Joey’s Fantasy Suites with Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Daisy Kent?

There are rumors and reports out there if you’re interested, and we’re here to oblige. Spoilers ahead!

The Golden Bachelor Ladies Are Back

Since overnight dates are such a personal part of the Bachelor process, the week is usually reserved for the season lead and their suitors. But this time around, Joey’s bringing backup. According to the promo for the Fantasy Suites episode on March 11, Susan Noles, Sandra Mason, and Leslie Fhima (Gerry Turner’s runner-up) will all be on hand to advise the remaining women.

In a conversation with Kelsey, which is included in the promo clip, Leslie says, “I have been in your shoes. ... I didn’t get chosen, and that was hard.”

As a reminder, Kelsey previously told Joey that her biggest fear was him “not being 100% sure” about her, or being torn between two women. So, yeah, that’s probably a stressful conversation!

The Fantasy Suites Themselves

Joey previously told E! News that he’d been “warned” about the unique challenges of Fantasy Suites, so he approached the week accordingly, knowing that his “forever person” could one day watch it back with him. “I spoke to them about everything I could, that [it’s] as much a night for me as it is for them,” he explained.

While Joey didn’t wade into spoiler territory, he seemed very conscious about how past Fantasy Suites have gone wrong, and endeavored to avoid drama as much as possible.

About That Letter...

With that being said, there was likely going to be some drama. In Joey’s case, according to the episode teaser, it seems to come in the form of a mysterious note tucked into his door, which reads, “Joey, we need to talk.” The Season 28 lead says that he has a “feeling deep down inside” that he won’t be loved if he shares every part of himself. “I don’t understand what this is,” Joey says in the clip. “This is my worst nightmare.”

So while the note could theoretically be anything, it seems to be something that shakes his confidence — like, perhaps, one of his connections sending herself home.

So, who wrote the note? For now, there are no spoilers about that particular twist — or about any Fantasy Suites specifics, really. But according to Reality Steve, Rachel does not make it to Joey’s final two women. So if the letter is indeed a breakup note, she could be the scribe.

In the Fantasy Suites teaser, Rachel does seem a bit unsteady in her relationship with Joey, crying in his arms and expressing concerns about him having “time with someone else,” and saying in a voiceover that she’s “terrified” it’s too late to open up to him. Does the letter seal her fate? Time will tell!