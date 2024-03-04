As early as her very first minute on Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, Rachel Nance was already gearing up for the coveted milestone that is Hometowns. “Hopefully, your next lei, you and I can go to my island and pick one out together,” the Honolulu-born suitor told him upon her limo arrival.

Over the course of several weeks, a fake wedding, and a sweet one-on-one date, Rachel and Joey’s relationship progressed to the point that they are taking that essential Bachelor step. But it may not be as smooth as they’d hope. In a promo for Hometowns, she expresses wanting her parents’ blessing before it cuts to her mom telling Joey, “Yeah, it’s just ... I wish you the best,” and, then, Rachel crying in Joey’s arms.

As viewers wait to see the outcome of their Hometown date, here’s a look at everything to know about Rachel’s mom, dad, and family so far.

Rachel’s Mom & Dad Are Her Inspiration

In Jasper, Alberta, Rachel treated Joey to a “soft launch” of her family — showing him a photo of her “madly in love” parents. They embody what Rachel seeks in a relationship, and she has often celebrated her parents on social media. “If I can find a love half as pure as my parents I will consider myself blessed,” she wrote on Instagram back in 2019.

She also said her mom should be Ms. Philippines, and her dad is “the most selfless man in the world.”

Rachel also has a sister named Mandy, who is a photographer. According to her Bachelor bio, hers is a “big, tight-knit family,” and she’s excited to start her own.

Why Rachel’s Hometown Might Stand Out

Back in October, when Hometowns were being filmed, Reality Steve reported that Rachel’s date took place in California. But while Rachel seems to live in the Golden State today, her hometown is in Hawaiʻi, and she often travels back, even posting a picture there after filming The Bachelor.

Rachel’s Bachelor bio states that she is “immensely proud” of her home state, so it’s not clear how the reported location change might affect the feel of the date — especially since Hometowns are often the one part of the process where contestants can truly feel, well, at home.

But going into the game-changing week, Rachel wasn’t too worried. She told Joey that her family “would adore” him, and that she was “100% comfortable and excited” about bringing him to meet her loved ones.