John Corbett Just Wore Aidan’s Most-Trolled Outfit On The Red Carpet

John Corbett just stepped out in that Aidan Shaw jacket — again.

As per People, Corbett and his wife Bo Derek attended the premiere of Apple TV’s Masters of the Air on Jan. 10 alongside the likes of Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Austin Butler.

However, it was Corbett’s red carpet attire that caught the attention of eagle-eyed And Just Like That fans.

While seemingly different brands, a very similar jacket was worn by Corbett’s And Just Like That character Aidan in Season 2, and quickly became one of his most-trolled outfits.

Bo Derek and John Corbett. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Aidan’s AJLT Jacket

Fans got their first glimpse of Corbett’s $600 Belstaff jacket in Jan. 2023, when the first on-set photos of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan’s reunion dropped.

Corbett sported the divisive jacket once again in Feb. 2023, while he and Parked filmed a kissing scene as their And Just Like That characters in New York City.

The pair’s highly-anticipated onscreen reunion finally aired in AJLT Season 2, Episode 7, but Aidan’s fashion choices were all fans could talk about at the time.

James Devaney/GC Images)

“Monstrous Jacket”

Corbett’s latest outing in Aidan’s “monstrous jacket,” as one Redditor described it, has sparked a similar reaction from And Just Like That fans following his Jan. 10 red carpet appearance.

“I knew that looked familiar. God awful jacket,” one fan posted on Reddit, while another said that it “certainly looks better unbuttoned.”

“Someone posted a Photoshop picture of him as Micheal Meyers in this jacket and I can’t unsee it now,” one user also commented, likening Corbett’s attire to the iconic horror movie villain.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

While many didn’t care for Aidan’s And Just Like That winter wear, others “didn't know that the jacket was such a big thing.”

“It just looks like a Barbour jacket,” another user chimed in. “They are super common in England.”

“Leading Man Vibe”

And Just Like That Season 2 costume designer, Molly Rogers, discussed the much-maligned jacket with Variety in Aug. 2023, revealing that Corbett “felt very strongly” about wearing it on the show.

“I think it was a leading man vibe. It’s a romantic jacket,” Rogers explains, before admitting that even she isn’t the jacket’s biggest fan.

“The only problem with it, in my opinion, is that he was too buttoned up,” she added. “But those are sometimes actor choices and you’re on the set, you’re not the fashion police. But in the end, the actor has to feel good.”