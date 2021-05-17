John Legend’s 3-year-old son Miles is a fashion icon in the making. The 12-time Grammy winner just shared a cute birthday tribute for his kiddo’s 3rd birthday, commemorating the special day by sharing pictures of his most stylish moments through the years. Legend posted Instagram photos of his son — a known “Baby Shark” lover — dressed in gingham pants, a shark costume, and a coordinated outfit with his mother, Chrissy Teigen. The 42-year-old dad also shared pictures of Miles as an infant, posing with his grandmother, Pepper Teigen, while donning a cookie-monster towel and looking near-identical to his dad in a neat T-shirt and fashionable red sneakers.

“This handsome guy is 3 today” Legend wrote in the Instagram post’s caption. Many of the star’s friends and family commented on the photos, including Hair Love author Matthew Cherry (“a whole mini me”) and hairstylist Jen Atkin (“the cutest cutie”). The “All of Me” singer wasn’t the only one to share a birthday tribute for Miles. Pepper also celebrated Miles turning three on Instagram, sharing photos of her grandson grinning while playing outside and posing with his sister Luna. “Happy birthday Miles” she wrote with heart emojis in the caption. On her Instagram Story, Pepper shared a few more memories with Miles and wrote, “Happy Birthday nai nai.”

A week before Miles’ birthday, his mom posted about his new bed.

And just days before the growing boy’s big day, his dad also posted a sweet Insta about Luna.

The past couple of months have been eventful for the family. Teigen recently offered a glimpse into their new home in Beverly Hills on Instagram Live, showing off their living room and entertainment center, spacious yard, and interior design details from Thailand. The home also includes a large tree in the center of the home, which Teigen described as a “tree of life” meant to honor their son Jack, who they lost in a miscarriage in October 2020.

The family recently celebrated Mother’s Day together and posted this family photo.