It was a sweet onscreen moment, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy reveal in the EGOT winner's Aug. 13 "Wild" music video almost didn't make the cut. In the middle of the couple shooting the visuals during a family vacation in Mexico, Teigen made a game time decision about showing her growing baby bump on camera, Legend recently told People. "She was kind of hedging her bets, because we were early in our pregnancy," he said. "We hadn't taken all the tests to make sure everything is okay, and she said, 'Let's just shoot it.' And by the time the video would be edited, we could decide whether or not to use that scene."

By the time the edit was done "all the tests came back great and everything was healthy and good," and, the parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, felt comfortable sharing the news with the world. "But at the moment, it was more like, 'Let's shoot it, and if we're able to use it, we can. And if we can't, we can't,'" he added to the magazine.

Expecting baby number three struck the couple by surprise, too, with Legend sharing that they "weren't actively trying — other than the actual act of doing what one does to procreate, we weren't trying to have a baby" at that time. "We just were in quarantine, and spending a lot more time together," the singer said. "And here we are."

Teigen recently echoed her husband of almost seven years' statements in a series of tweets, explaining the routine pregnancy test she took before her June breast implant removal surgery was negative. ("It was not negative," she tweeted on Aug 15.) The Cravings author, who's openly discussed conceiving Luna and Miles via IVF treatments, said she proceeded to take another post-surgery pregnancy test, as she's done monthly "for years now," at 3 a.m. as Legend was gearing up to promote his Bigger Love album on Good Morning America June 19.

Despite expecting a disappointing result, Teigen was pleasantly surprised by the positive test. "I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally," she tweeted, admitting she was also "scared sh*tless" having unknowingly undergone surgery while pregnant.

"But what they say so often can be true," Teigen wrote. "When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you."