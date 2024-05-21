Julia Fox Reveals Why She's Been Celibate For Over 2 Years

Julia Fox is opening up about her celibacy journey. In a May 20 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actor explained why she’s decided to be celibate, revealing that she hasn’t had sex in over two years. “Nothing good comes from having sex — including children,” she said, before clarifying, “No, I’m just kidding.”

Fox explained that she went celibate after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, jeopardizing abortion rights in many states across the U.S. “I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way I can take back the control,” she said. “It sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

She did not intend to abstain from sex for so long, but quickly reached two and half years of celibacy, and has no intention of ending anytime soon. “It was six months, then it was a year, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s almost 2.5 years, and it’s still going,’” she said.

Fox revealed that she was currently celibate by commenting on a TikTok video criticizing a Bumble billboard that read, “You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer.” She responded, “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.” The dating app later apologized for the ad campaign in a statement, and said they were removing those ads nationwide.

Julia Fox at the press day of OMG Fashun on April 04, 2024 in New York City. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

When Cohen asked if she missed sex, Fox responded with an affirmative “no,” before explaining that it hasn’t always been that way. “In the beginning, yes,” she clarified. “But I think it’s just like getting over anything — smoking, drugs, whatever it may be. Eventually, you just forget and then all that energy that you were putting toward sex, you can put it toward other things.”

Fox’s vow of celibacy comes after she gave birth to her 3-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev in January 2021 and briefly dated Kanye West in early 2022.