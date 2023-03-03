What Is Kandi Burruss’ Net Worth? She’s Atlanta’s Richest Housewife

Real Housewives of Atlanta legend NeNe Leakes has made it known that she’s “very rich, bitch,” but there’s one co-star that surpasses her in wealth. Kandi Burruss has made a name for herself as a self-made businesswoman and “boss” since joining RHOA during Season 2, thanks in part to many entrepreneurial endeavors that have been captured by Bravo cameras, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to find out that she’s actually Atlanta’s richest Housewife.

Burruss has launched many business ventures since joining the show, starting with her adult toy company Bedroom Kandi, which employs 2,500 consultants, and its accompanying short-lived web show. In later seasons, she opened TAGS Boutique, a chain of clothing stores that have since shuttered its physical locations but still operates online, and founded Old Lady Gang with her husband Todd Tucker, a Southern eatery inspired by her mom and aunt’s recipes that has expanded to three Atlanta locations. Most recently, they opened Blaze Steak & Seafood in Atlanta.

Of course, Burruss got a headstart compared to many other Housewives thanks to her music career. In the ’90s, she was a member of the R&B girl group Xscape, who released three platinum-certified albums. After the group first split in 1998, she co-wrote hits like Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and TLC’s “No Scrubs,” the latter of which won her a Grammy for Best R&B Song. The success inspired her to release her first solo album Hey Kandi... in 2010, which spawned the top 20 hit “Don’t Think I’m Not.” Since joining RHOA, she’s gone back to music occasionally, reuniting with Xscape in 2017 and even turning an accusation of her having a sex dungeon at home into a U.S. tour in 2019.

Burruss’ Housewives tenure has allowed her to launch all of these companies and keep her music career at the forefront, but the show is also a large part of her net worth. Burruss reportedly earns close to $2 million a season, according to Brian Moylan’s 2021 book The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, making her one of the highest-paid Housewives across all cities. She’s also evidently one of Bravo’s favorite personalities, considering she’s received more spinoff shows than any other Housewife, including Kandi & The Gang, The Kandi Factory, and the upcoming SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which premieres on March 5.

What Is Kandi Burruss’ Net Worth?

Burruss is worth approximately $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making her Atlanta’s richest Housewife. Her wealth has likely grown since that figure was reported, considering that The Richest puts her net worth at $35 million. However, she’s not the richest Real Housewife of all time, with at least 12 Housewives from other cities amassing a higher net worth.