To the surprise of royalists, Kate Middleton had an unexpected royal outing on Oct. 10, marking her first public engagement since ending her chemotherapy treatment.

With her husband Prince William, the Princess of Wales paid an unannounced visit to the town of Southport, England, where three children were killed in a stabbing attack near a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in July.

As per the BBC, William and Middleton met privately with the grieving families of the three victims and spoke with emergency responders who attended the scene of the tragic attack.

The royal visit was the Princess’ first public engagement since announcing on Sept. 9 that she had completed chemotherapy treatment, six months after revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

“I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Middleton said in a social media video last month, which included footage of her and William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she continued. “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Southport, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the Southport visit was the Princess’ first royal engagement, Middleton has been seen in public since completing her treatment.

Along with William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales was photographed on Sept. 23 attending a service at Crathie Kirk church, situated a stone’s throw away from the royal family’s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Kate’s Cancer Journey

After weeks out of the public eye, which sparked online speculation regarding her whereabouts, Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis on March 22. While she didn’t specify the type of cancer, the Princess said it was discovered after a planned abdominal surgery in January.

Kensington Palace later released a message on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who said they were “touched” by the response to the diagnosis. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

In her statement released in September, Middleton said staying cancer-free “is now [her] focus,” adding that she is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.”