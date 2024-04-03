Katie Maloney has been a mainstay on Vanderpump Rules since its inception. But a whopping 11 seasons later, “Tequila Katie” is hitting her stride and proving why she may have always been the series’ most underrated star.

On the April 2 episode, Maloney shines when her ex-husband Tom Schwartz confronts her about hooking up with his “best friend” Max Boyens the night prior, saying it was hypocritical because she set a rule that they wouldn’t date anyone in their friend group post-divorce.

However, since Schwartz had kissed Rachel “Raquel” Leviss last season (yes, during the Scandoval affair) and previously admitted to being a “makeout bandit” during their relationship, Maloney remained unapologetic. “If Max is the one kind of f*ck-up I have, then you’re so f*cking lucky,” she said.

Their spat was not only gratifying — Schwartz accepted responsibility and called for a truce — but utterly comedic, with Maloney telling Schwartz that she didn’t want to hang out with him until he made “better choices with clothing.” This also happened as Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had a blowout argument, making for a hilarious contrast.

Katie Maloney on Vanderpump Rules. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

In the past two seasons (aka since divorcing Schwartz), Maloney has truly come into her own, slowly turning into the show’s most rational and reasonable voice. This hasn’t always given her favor among viewers, who have criticized her for always seeming miserable, but time has proven that her instincts are often correct.

Maloney has never liked Sandoval, which ended up being justified after his cheating scandal (though some fans would argue that her feelings were always legitimate). She’s been great at setting boundaries and activating people, like the infamous “ring on a string,” which eventually made her tell Schwartz to propose in six months or they’d be done. (It worked.)

Maloney is also the only person with enough guts to give Lisa Vanderpump an ultimatum, when she raised concerns about DJ James Kennedy creating an uncomfortable work environment at SUR. She later forgave and became friends with Kennedy, also dispelling the notion that she never lets go of a grudge.