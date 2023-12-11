The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Trailer Reveals A Secret No One Saw Coming

Scandoval is so yesterday. On Dec. 11, Bravo unveiled the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 trailer, which essentially treats Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s internet-breaking cheating scandal as a subplot thanks to more juicy revelations from the cast’s past.

Ariana and Sandoval will both return post-Scandoval, alongside James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, and, of course, matriarch Lisa Vanderpump. They will be joined by James’ girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, in a reduced capacity, as well as former cast member Jax Taylor, who appears to make a cameo.

This means most of the Season 10 cast will be back to navigate the fallout from Scandoval, save for the other woman in the scandal, Rachel Leviss, who essentially quit in an August interview on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast.

In fact, Rachel only receives one mention in the new trailer, because that’s how action-packed the new season looks, and fans on X (formerly Twitter) are absolutely stunned by some of the secrets that emerge.

Schwartz & Scheana?!

Midway through the trailer, Schwartz lets it slip that he once made out with Scheana — possibly while he was with his longtime wife, Katie. While the details and timeline of their rendezvous are still unclear, Bravo fans were absolutely stunned. Lala’s reaction said it all.

“Scheana and Schwartz made out?? EXCUSE ME?” one fan wrote, accompanied by the meme of RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow saying, “I’m physically shaking.”

Another fan said, “Sorry still over here processing this…but you’re telling me Schwartz and Scheana made out in Vegas,” alongside a photo of James leaving and yelling, “That’s the end of me. Bye.” “There’s literally no timeline where Scheana and Schwartz making out would be okay,” a fan added.

One fan noted that Schwartz was “taking the heat off Sandy by telling everyone he made out with Scheana,” while fan account Queens of Bravo made an astute observation. “No wonder Scheana didn’t think it was a big deal that Rachel made out with Schwartz - she had already done it,” they wrote.

Katie & Schwartz’s Love Triangle

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules Season 11. Kim White/Bravo

In another unexpected twist, it’s revealed that ex-spouses Katie and Schwartz get involved in a love triangle with the same girl, who is seen making out with both of them in the trailer. It’s not yet known who this woman is, but the whole situation already has the Bravoverse talking.

One writer called their dual make-outs “thee moment of the #PumpRules trailer,” while others had questions. “Surely there must be more people in their WeHo circles than to hook up with the same people?” one fan asked. “That pink haired girl going after Schwartz too?” another wondered.

Lala’s Quote About Ariana

The trailer ends with a surprisingly heated tirade from Lala, who says, “I have never experienced anyone who gets cheated on, and suddenly, she becomes God,” referring to Ariana’s post-Scandoval success. While the context of her remark isn’t known yet, it still elicited divided reactions.

Some people immediately took Lala’s side, with one fan saying, “Lala ate this one line” and another arguing why the sentiment was valid. “I’ve been saying this since the beginning,” they wrote. “She got cheated on, big deal. It happens every day.”

But others were more critical, accusing her of showing envy. “Lala’s so visibly jealous of Ariana’s success, where was that energy during the reunion?” one fan asked. “Not the jealousy pouring out,” another remarked.