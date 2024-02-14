Katy Perry had a run-in with King Charles and Queen Camilla that broke royal tradition.

Perry attended the British monarch’s historic Coronation Day celebrations in May 2023, where she also performed at a special concert for senior members of the royal family.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 12, the singer revealed to the titular host that the King invited her and her mother to stay at Windsor Castle during her royal visit.

Katy Perry, Queen Camilla, King Charles, and Lionel Richie. ABC / 'American Idol'

Perry “Ran Straight Into” King Charles

“I brought my mother because, I mean, that’s like the best gift you could ever give your mom,” Perry explained, recalling how she rushed through the grounds of Windsor Castle to film an American Idol segment with Lionel Richie and the King and Queen.

“Everyone was running,” she continued. “I ran straight into them, and I was like, ‘Oh, went the wrong way!’”

According to official royal protocol, the King and Queen are traditionally greeted with either a “neck bow (from the head only)” or a “small curtsy.”

It’s worth noting, however, that there are “no obligatory codes of behavior” when meeting the royal family, but many people “wish to observe the traditional forms.”

Katy Perry at the Coronation of King Charles III. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perry went on to praise Richie for organizing the King and Queen’s Idol cameo, adding that he “could convince anyone to do anything.”

Perry’s Viral Coronation Gaffe

The “Roar” hitmaker also addressed the viral video of her struggling to find her seat at King Charles’ crowning ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

“It’s general admission?” asked a surprised Kimmel. “There’s no assigned seating,” Perry revealed, apart from “the first two rows.”

Kimmel later asked if the guests she sat in front of were happy to be positioned behind her pink headpiece, to which Perry bluntly replied: “No.”