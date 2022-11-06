Hosting Saturday Night Live for the third time on Nov. 5, Amy Schumer brought her standup to Studio 8H’s stage once again. Her Season 48 monologue, like a lot of standup sets, didn’t hold back. The Life & Beth star tackled various topics that normally don’t make their way into polite conversation with strangers — namely, the realities of married life and even married sex.

Schumer opened by bringing up the midterm elections and jokingly calling them the “midterm abortions.” “Sorry, I was thinking about what’s at stake if we don’t vote,” she told the audience. From there, the comedian reminisced about the unsolicited advice she got as a pregnant woman and quickly segued into real talk about sex and marriage with her chef husband, Chris Fischer.

First up was her doctor’s strong warning to avoid sex for six weeks after she delivered her now-3-year-old son, Gene, by cesarean section. It was advice she very much did not need. “Remember when you just wolverined my FUPA open? Remember that? How about six years?” she said. “That’s when I think I’ll be ready. OK? Remember, his foot got caught on my intestines.” Whining sarcastically, she added, “When can I get raw-dogged from behind? Please.”

Schumer then said that she and her husband “do have a good sex life” as a married couple, before wryly saying, “We have found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow.” Apparently, they prefer to hit the sheets on days when they haven’t eaten, which, you know… leaves a lot of open days.

Luckily for the comedian, her husband is “the best.” She joked about how he likes to turn the lights on before they get down to business, even when she has specifically turned them off, and has told her, “Why are you so shy? You have a beautiful body.” Shyness isn’t the issue, though. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so cute. You think I don’t want you to see me?’” she said. “So sweet, right?”

And Schumer didn’t stop getting real with the audience there. “I’ll be honest: It’s awkward having sex with your spouse,” she said. “It is. Because, like, that’s your family.” She joked about how not only do they have Thanksgiving together, she lays out his sweaters and he’s her “emergency contact, for Christ’s sake!” They can’t even talk dirty because they “know each other too well,” and when they role-play, she just wants to pretend she’s in a coma.

Fischer doesn’t seem to mind that Schumer uses intimate details of their relationship in her comedy. Her 2019 Netflix special, Growing, delved into his autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, and she talked about it again on SNL. Plus, they starred together in Expecting Amy, an HBO Max documentary miniseries, in 2020. And he has a sense of humor, too — let’s not forget the 40th birthday cake he gave her that read, “I’m leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it.”