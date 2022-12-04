The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer

Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ‘90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.

“Keke was gunning for an Emmy award, so she wanted . . . dramatic moments, and I thought, ‘That won’t work,’ and I was right,” Thompson deadpanned in a fake confessional, as Palmer really played it up for the cameras on set, taking full advantage of her newly announced real-life pregnancy. Fast-forward to a hilariously over-the-top monologue about her rough “Chiraq” upbringing, and Thompson thought they might already have a “tone issue.”

Enter SNL Season 48 newcomer Devon Walker trying out his best impression of Mitchell’s Good Burger character, Ed. “Thank you, Devon, but I think we already found someone,” Thompson replies, before the OG himself walks through the doors — bypassing everyone to grab a bottle of orange soda, of course.

More to come...