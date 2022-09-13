With his 2022 Emmys monologue, Kenan Thompson kicked off an evening that would celebrate one of the busiest years in TV yet, as Collider puts it, citing the 550+ original series that aired (or streamed, or both) in 2021. Thompson opened the show wearing a tux and matching tophat — so you just knew a musical number was imminent. “TV is all we have,” he said. “From Netflix and chill, to Paramount+ and eating dinner alone.”

While these may be the most modern ways to watch TV, Thompson then pivoted toward a trip through TV history — starting a musical montage of iconic TV theme songs, including “I’ll Be There For You” from Friends. “Ever see Living Single? I think you might like it,” Thompson joked at the end, referencing the lack of diversity on the show — especially when compared with the Queen Latifah-led FOX sitcom that is often referred to as the “blueprint” for Friends and shows like it.

The Brady Bunch was the next series to get the musical treatment — and the show’s original cast was actually there to celebrate the honor. Law & Order, Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones were also celebrated during the monologue-turned-montage.

Thompson opened up about getting the call for the gig in an interview with The New York Post, calling it “a total surprise.” “[It was] a little shocking because it’s a grand-scale call and if you turn it down then you think, ‘When are they gonna call back’ and what does that look like?” he said. “I didn’t want that, so it was like, ‘I guess I have to do it!’”

More to come...