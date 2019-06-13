Ready yet? Get set to welcome the Jonas Brothers to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Nickelodeon just released a video of the full Jonas Brothers All That "Good Burger" sketch — and it's every bit as hilarious as fans of the OG series would expect. Officially airing during the All That reboot's premiere episode on Saturday, June 15, the skit features the JoBros playing themselves as they attempt (key word: attempt) to order burgers, fries, and shakes from inept cashier Ed (played by original cast member Kel Mitchell).

After taking one guests order of a burger "with everything on it," way too literally, Ed mistakes his next customers — Joe, Nick, and Kevin — as "the guys that keep stealing the toilet paper out of the bathroom." Ed gets a lesson in why they named their band the Jonas Brothers (uh, because their last name is Jonas and they're brothers), and tells the JoBros that it's a good thing their last name isn't "Poopy" or they'd be the Poopy Brothers.

True to form, the ordering process plays out to a full comedy of errors, causing the singers to eventually abandon ship in favor of a meal from Chicken Hut instead. Before they leave, however, they get an unexpected inspiration for their next album's lead single when Ed starts singing “We’re All Dudes,” from 1997's Good Burger movie.

All That Official on YouTube

The "We're All Dudes" sing-along aside, the JoBros will be performing “Sucker,” the actual lead single from their new album, Happiness Begins, during All That's June 15 debut. As the series reboot's very first musical guests, the group will kick off a new generation of musical acts to belt some tunes on the sketch comedy series. When All That aired its original 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005, musicians like Aaliyah, Usher, Justin Timberlake, and Britney Spears were among the superstars to take the stage.

Per Nickelodeon, Daddy Yankee, Ally Brooke and Kane Brown will also all perform on All That this season, with "surprise guests from the worlds of TV, film, comedy and more" also making special guest appearances.

Aside from Mitchell — who's executive producing the reboot along with Good Burger costar Kenan Thompson (AKA the other half of Kenan & Kel) — fellow original cast members Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg will also appear on the episode. According to Nick, Denberg will be reprising her popular character, Ms. Hushbaum, the hypocritical “Loud Librarian,” in effect, making dreams come true for '90s kids everywhere.

Those cameos aside, the OGs will be passing the torch to a brand-new All That cast, which Nick describes as "a talented and diverse group of comedians who reflect the spirit and humor of today’s generation of kids," ranging in age from 12-15. According to the network, fans can expect to see the newbies do everything from celebrity impressions, to portraying original characters inspired by their own lives, in addition to tackling some physical comedy sketches.

“For us to see the new kids going through what we went through and experiencing the beginning and know what’s to come for them — it’s so cool to see their faces experiencing it all,” Mitchell told People in May. “I’m excited that I’m there to give advice. God made me ready for this.”

What exactly does that advice entail? As the actor added to the magazine: “Know who you are and know that this is job. Know that you’re going to work. The show is not the thing that makes you special. You’re already special. I wanted them to know that you are already special.”

Mitchell, along with the rest of the All That cast, certainly made a show that has remained special to TV viewers during the late '90s and early 2000s. Now that it's time for a new crew to revive that magic, who better than the Jonas Brothers to help them get started?