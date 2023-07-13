The Kardashian family includes just one son, Rob Kardashian, who has shied away from the spotlight in recent years and has not starred in their Hulu series. But that may change sooner than fans think. On the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian gave a rare update on her brother and even revealed whether he’d ever return to the family’s reality TV empire.

During the episode, Khloé FaceTimes with Rob as they prepare to throw a sixth birthday party for his daughter Dream. “Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I’m just there to help whenever he needs,” she said in a confessional. “Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been.” She went on to state that Rob was in a much better place in life and thinks he may even start appearing on The Kardashians one day. “He talks about it a lot,” she said. “Rob has been through a lot personally, but he’s literally the best dad I know, and I’m so proud of him for that, and I know that he’s feeling really good about himself, and I’m happy for him. So I have faith that soon he’ll be back on the show.”

However, she made it a point to clarify that she’s not close with the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, who sued Khloé, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner on allegations that they damaged her brand and interfered with her and Rob’s former E! reality show. The family won the case after going to trial in April 2022. “It’s just hard to have a relationship with someone who sues you for hundreds of millions of dollars,” she noted.

Rob is no stranger to reality TV, having been a main star on the first several seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and landing his own spin-off show Rob & Chyna when he was engaged to Blac Chyna. But his appearances on KUWTK became spotty as he went through personal struggles, and after their breakup played out on social media, Rob retreated from the spotlight entirely to focus on parenting Dream.

While he still runs his businesses on Instagram, he has not been seen in the public eye in several years — aside from one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sighting on The Kardashians when he attended his mom’s birthday party. However, his daughter Dream hasn’t shied away from the cameras, with her extravagant birthday party being shown in the episode. “I feel like I’m a third parent for Dream,” Khloé said of their closeness. “I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever.”