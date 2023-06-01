Kim & Khloé K Clap Back At Criticism That They Hide Their Lives On The Kardashians

The Kardashian family faces their fair share of criticism on a daily basis, but one thing that Kim and Khloé Kardashian won’t take is complaints about how much of their lives they show on camera. On the second episode of The Kardashians Season 3, which premiered on June 1, the sisters hit back at criticisms that they hid major aspects of their personal lives on the second season of their Hulu series — while filming for said series.

During a visit with Scott Disick, Kim read quotes from a Variety review of Season 2 that criticized Khloé’s decision to only talk about expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy, a process she was going through after finding out about his cheating scandal, as they were almost done filming the season. “The act of such personal change happening entirely out of the camera’s line of sight re-emphasizes that what we see is what we are allowed to see,” Kim reads out loud, leading Khloé to defend herself. “With my surrogacy, I was so f*cking vulnerable,” she said. “I let people into what I was struggling with. I wasn’t admitting it to myself what was happening, and I made that very clear.”

The conversation quickly turned to the review pointing out the “non-presence” of Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, clarifying it was his choice not to appear on camera. “OK, what do you want me to do?” she asked. “If I don’t talk to him, what am I going to do? Send a camera? It’s not that I’m unwilling. It’s that my ex didn’t want to be on a reality show.”

Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Khloé Kardashian. Hulu

The same sentiment extended to her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who did make brief appearances during their nine-month relationship, but only after Kim warned that filming was “just not what he does” in an April 2022 interview with Variety. “It’s hard when you start dating someone and you live your life on a reality show, so Pete and I had that conversation right away, ‘You obviously know what you’re getting yourself into,’” she recalled. “But then the fans were like, ‘Pete’s not on the show.’ And I was like, ‘We said that from the start.’”

Khloé came to her defense, warning, “If I’m newly dating someone, I’m not gonna have them on the show though. That’s weird.” Kim went on to explain that when Pete did appear on The Kardashians, it still wasn’t enough for some fans, which led Scott to joke, “What else do you want? To like see us in bed together?”

In her confessional, Kim defended herself and Khloé, stating that they give “real content” and face the brunt of backlash because of it. “We’re sharing every last detail of our lives,” she said. “I talk about me wanting to lose weight and I am brutalized. I am the f*cking face of all this criticism.” However, she won’t let that deter her from filming the show entirely, as their sister Kourtney had done on their previous E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I just think our show is what made us,” she said. “I’ll always wanna give it my all.”