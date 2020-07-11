Their relationship may have had its fair share of ups and downs, but it looks like True Thompson's parents are finally in a "good place" when it comes to co-parenting. During a recent conversation with Andy Cohen in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip, Khloé Kardashian praised Tristan Thompson as a "great dad" to True, and revealed that they've found a co-parenting relationship that works best for them.

"You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space," the Good American founder told Cohen in a bonus clip from the show. Kardashian continued by explaining that she was determined to have a good relationship with her ex for both her and her daughter's sake. "It's like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life?" the reality star explained.

"I have to deal with him. And he's her dad and he's a great dad to her. So I'm not gonna drag my feet, I'll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me." Since their very public breakup in February 2019, Kardashian has been open about the difficulties of co-parenting True with her NBA player ex. Last July, she told Us Weekly that things were "awkward" between her and Thompson at first, but that she wanted to make sure that True had a solid relationship with her father.

"It's fresh. I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job," she said at the time. "I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can. It’s all about the baby. Once you put your kids as a priority, and they come first, nothing else matters."

In February 2020, Kardashian revealed that she used her own parents' divorce as a model for how she handled co-parenting with Thompson. "I always remember though how amazing [they were]. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one," she said on the Laura Wasser's podcast Divorce Sucks!, adding that she was "about 4 or 5" when her parents — Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian — split. "My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. I know [True's] dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there."

Thompson has also praised his ex for her dedication to True and their co-parenting relationship. On June 27, he wrote a touching tribute to Kardashian on Instagram for her 36th birthday. "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,' the NBA player wrote. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True."

Though Kardashian has only spoken about her co-parenting relationship with Thompson publicly, the pair are also reportedly giving their relationship "another try," after growing closer together in quarantine. While it's unclear whether or not their "good" relationship includes a rekindled romance, it's clear that they have finally found a balance that makes sense for them — and more importantly, for their daughter.