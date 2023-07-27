Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been the definition of a whirlwind, given his multiple cheating scandals and fans constantly wondering whether they’re on or off. On the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed the current status of her relationship with the NBA player, which has slightly changed in light of his mom’s unexpected death in January.

In a confessional, Kardashian affirmed that she and Thompson “are not back together” romantically. “I know that’s hard for everyone to believe,” she said. However, Thompson has moved back into her home along with his 16-year-old brother Amari, who Kardashian said is “severely disabled,” following the death of their mother Andrea, who passed of a heart attack at her Toronto home. According to the reality star, Thompson is now Amari’s primary caretaker, and he was in the middle of renovating his Los Angeles home when the weather caused the roof to cave in, forcing them to move in.

Kardashian explained that she was happy to let them move in because she was very close to Andrea and felt sympathy for Thompson, given how she experienced losing her father Robert in her 20s. “I’ve lost my dad, and my dad was like a fairytale parent,” she said. “But still, I can’t wrap my head around losing my mom. I know how close Tristan and his mom are, and it’s just heartbreaking.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian in 2018. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During Season 2, Kardashian declared that she was done with Thompson following his paternity scandal, a position that she has maintained since, though her family has said that they would support her if she chose to reconcile with him. However, Kardashian has also consistently maintained that she and Thompson would forever be family given how they share 4-year-old daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum, whose face was shown on The Kardashians for the first time in the season finale. “I just think this is what family does when sh*t hits the fan,” she said. “All you have is your family, and Tristan and I are family, and we’re gonna be family for the rest of our lives.”

“I’m grateful I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else who has no other support system right now,” she concluded. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right. That’s not the way I was raised.”