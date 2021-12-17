Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are reprising their roles for a final time as Eve Polastri and Villanelle, respectively, in the critically acclaimed BBC drama Killing Eve. The thriller, which follows the beautifully twisted relationship between British agent Eve, and psychopath Villanelle.

The two leads have gripped their fanbase from the beginning. As they create onscreen magic once more, AMC network original programming president, Dan McDermott, said in a statement:

“We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season.”

In-keeping with tradition, the latest season of the show will have a new lead female writer, Laura Neal (known for her work on Sex Education). Phoebe Waller-Bridge, head writer of season one, has remained on as an executive producer.

Despite being criticised for an all-white writer’s room, AMC’s Sarah Barnett said on the appointment: “We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”

So if you’re waiting to find out the fallout of the dramatic season three ending, here’s everything you need to know about Killing Eve season four.

Killing Eve Season 4 Plot

The scene on the bridge, where Eve and Villanelle walked their separate ways will be etched into viewer’s minds. The emotional departure mixed with a gorgeously complicated chemistry between the two characters will push us into the new season.

After Villanelle’s plans to join MI6 fell through and she made the decision that she was over the murdering lifestyle, where she goes from here is very much up in the air. Comer has been elusive about Villanelle’s character arc in the final season. In an interview before filming had ended in October, she said, “We’re still figuring out the ending. We’re not quite set in stone yet…” and in November she told Harper’s Bazaar:

“[Neal has] really pushed the boundaries with Villanelle. One of my only requests with season four was that I wanted Villanelle’s fire reignited, as I felt it had fizzled out a bit. There is a particular moment that’s like nothing we’ve ever done in Killing Eve."

Meanwhile, will Eve find closure from her time with Villanelle or will the two find themselves flung together by fate once more?

In August this year, Comer told Bustle, “I hope people will be satisfied”.

Killing Eve Season 4 Trailer

A teaser trailer has been released which you can watch below.

Killing Eve Season 4 Cast

Of course, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will be returning alongside a host of familiar faces. Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), Carolyn’s daughter Geraldine (Gemma Whelan), and Hélène (Camille Cotin).

The Bitter Pill workers, who helped Eve investigate the death of Carolyn’s son Kenny, will also be there. That includes Jamie (Danny Sapani), Bear (Turlough Convery), and Audrey (Ayoola Smart).

Aside from that, most other characters, such as Eve’s ex-husband Niko (Owen McDonnell) and Dasha (Harriet Walter) have either permanently died or left (probably).

Killing Eve Season 4 Release Date

For American viewers, the season will air on BBC America on Feb. 27 with two back to back episodes - followed by weekly episodes from Feb. 28. The season will be made up of eight episodes.

They are yet to announce an air date for UK viewers but we can expect the season to air on BBC One around springtime, if previous seasons are anything to go by.

Killing Eve seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.